Bhandaripokhari (Bhadrak): Acting on a complaint filed by an elderly woman, the Bhandaripokhari police on Tuesday launched an investigation into allegations that her son and daughter-in-law sold their one-month-old granddaughter.

The complainant, Sabitri Das of Bayabanapur village, stated her son, Sipu Das, and his wife had gone out on Monday morning along with their one-month-old baby girl. When the couple returned home without the child, Sabitri questioned them about the whereabouts of her granddaughter.

According to the complaint, Sipu and his wife allegedly picked up a quarrel with Sabitri, raising her suspicion. She subsequently approached the police and alleged the couple had either sold the infant to someone or killed her.

Following the complaint, the Bhandaripokhari police detained Sipu Das, his wife, and her mother for questioning and are conducting a detailed inquiry to trace the missing child.

Further investigation is underway.