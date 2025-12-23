Of those still missing, 6,497 are minor girls, accounting for nearly 90 per cent of the total. Investigations indicate that these girls are being trafficked at different times, primarily to neighbouring states such as West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, and also to Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

To curb human trafficking, Integrated Anti-Human Trafficking Units (IAHTUs) have been set up in all 36 police districts of the state. In parallel, the Crime Branch launched special drives such as Operation Smile, Operation Muskan and the Pari scheme between 2015 and 2019. Despite these initiatives, the number of missing minor girls has not come under control.

Between 2017 and 2023, the highest number of missing children cases were reported from Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam and Jajpur districts.

The numbers tell a troubling story

Year-wise data reveal a disturbing trend:

2022: 4,757 children missing (507 boys, 4,250 girls)

2021: 4,133 children missing (477 boys, 3,656 girls)

2020: 2,899 children missing (343 boys, 2,556 girls)

2019: 3,151 children missing (560 boys, 2,591 girls)

2018: 2,326 children missing (451 boys, 1,875 girls)

2017: 2,244 children missing (723 boys, 1,521 girls)

Notwithstanding ongoing efforts by the Odisha Police to recover missing children, the consistent year-on-year rise in cases underscores an alarming scenario, particularly concerning the safety of minor girls. This steady escalation in missing children cases, despite routine police operations, signals a grave breakdown in child protection mechanisms, leaving minor girls dangerously exposed.

