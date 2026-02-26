Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son in Sambalpur district on Thursday.

According to reports, four sons of Janani Bhoi, a resident of Rengalakani village, had left for work in the morning. Later, her younger son, Purna Chandra Bhoi, arrived at the house and asked his mother for food. When she reportedly declined, he allegedly assaulted her with an iron pipe.

The elderly woman died on the spot due to the brutal assault.

After committing the crime, Purna Chandra allegedly attempted to flee. However, locals rushed to the spot after hearing commotion and cries for help, overpowered him, and handed him over to the police.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the village, with residents expressing outrage over the brutal killing.