Bhubaneswar: A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his brother-in-law (sister’s husband) over some disputes in Odisha’s Rayagada district today.

The incident took place at Gunupur Medical Colony in Rayagada. The deceased has been identified as Choudhury Ramesh of the locality.

As per reports, Ramesh and his brother-in-law Nagapili Murali had an argument over some issues today afternoon. Soon, Murali attacked Ramesh and hit the latter’s head with a wooden stick.

Ramesh sustained grievous injuries in the attack. The locals rescued Ramesh and rushed him to the Gunupur Sub-Divisional Hospital in a critical condition. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.