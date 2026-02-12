Cuttack: On charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the Odisha Vigilance on Thursday arrested a Junior Assistant working in the office of the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Angul.

The accused, identified as Subrat Kumar Behera, allegedly possessed assets amounting to 205 per cent of his known income, which he failed to satisfactorily account for during the investigation.

Following his arrest, Behera was produced before the Court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance P.S. Case No. 7 dated February 12, 2026, has been registered against Behera under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Vigilance officials had conducted simultaneous house searches at five locations linked to Behera in connection with the alleged misappropriation of government funds amounting to ₹2.38 crore.

During the searches, the officials unearthed a palatial triple-storey building measuring approximately 4,500 sq ft in Angul town, around 450 grams of gold jewellery, bank and postal deposits worth ₹35,96,046, two four-wheelers, three two-wheelers, and household articles valued at approximately ₹17 lakh.

Drawn salary of ₹7,36,100

Earlier, Behera had been booked for allegedly misappropriating ₹2.38 crore by fraudulently drawing excess salary between 2017 and 2025 while serving as Junior Assistant in the CDMO office, Angul, and crediting the amount to his salary account at SBI, Angul branch.

The investigation revealed that he allegedly drew inflated Basic Pay ranging from ₹3,36,100 to ₹7,36,100 between 2022 and 2025, and excess Dearness Allowance between ₹9,05,827 and ₹14,06,300 during March to June 2021.

In this connection, Odisha Vigilance had earlier registered Cuttack Vigilance P.S. Case No. 6 dated February 9, 2026, under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the PC (Amendment) Act, 2018, and Section 316(5) of the BNS, 2023.

Further investigation in both cases is underway.