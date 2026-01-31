Bhubaneswar:Odisha Vigilance on Saturday apprehended Subhasis Samal, Programme Assistant at the Block Veterinary Office, Badachana, Jajpur district, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 30,000 from a beneficiary under the Poultry Farming Scheme.

Staffer caught demanding bribe for subsidy release

The bribe was demanded for the release of the second-phase subsidy of Rs. 2,16,000.

Background of the case

The beneficiary had applied for a poultry farm subsidy on 12 December 2024 under the scheme. The total project cost was Rs. 7,20,000, with a subsidy of Rs. 4,32,000 at 60% of the project cost. The first-phase subsidy was released after completion of the building, and the second-phase subsidy was to be released after induction of poultry.

Bribe demand and threats

Despite completing the second-phase construction, the beneficiary faced repeated delays from Samal, who demanded Rs. 40,000 (approximately 10% of the total subsidy) to release the remaining amount. After negotiations, the bribe demand was reduced to Rs. 30,000. Samal allegedly threatened that the file for the second-phase subsidy would not be processed unless the bribe was paid.

Vigilance operation and arrest

The beneficiary reported the harassment to Odisha Vigilance. Acting swiftly, the team nabbed Samal at Ganthi Chhak on NH-16 near Badachana while he was accepting the Rs. 30,000 bribe. The entire amount was recovered and seized.

Following the arrest, simultaneous searches are underway at two locations linked to Samal in connection with potential disproportionate assets.

A case has been registered at Cuttack Vigilance Police Station under Section 7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 against Samal. Further details of the investigation are awaited.