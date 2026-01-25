Ghasipura: A family quarrel turned tragic in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Sunday evening when a man allegedly hacked three of his family members to death in the Ghasipura area.

According to reports, the accused Ram Soren had an argument with his younger brother Jitendra Soren and sister-in-law Malati Soren over a family dispute at their residence in Nialijharana village under Khaliamenta panchayat.

The verbal altercation soon escalated into violence, during which Ram Soren, along with his son Laxman Soren, allegedly attacked Jitendra and Malati with a sharp weapon. Ram Soren also allegedly hacked his niece Sasmita Soren to death.

All three victims died on the spot.

Two other daughters of Jitendra and Malati managed to escape and were unharmed.

Hearing the commotion and cries for help, villagers rushed to the house and alerted the police. A police team immediately reached the spot and secured the crime scene.

The accused has been detained and is being interrogated. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the dispute and the sequence of events leading to the triple murder.