Hemagiri (Sundargarh): A family dispute turned tragic today when a man allegedly beat his wife to death in the Hemagiri area of Sundargarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Pushpa Dharwar. She was allegedly assaulted by her husband, Makunda Dharwar, at their house in Khuntijhari village under Hemagiri police limits.

According to villagers, Makunda Dharwar, who was reportedly in an inebriated condition, began quarrelling with his wife following a family dispute. During the altercation, he allegedly assaulted her repeatedly with a stick, leaving her critically injured. She died on the spot.

On being informed, Hemagiri Police rushed to the spot and detained the accused husband. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and further investigation into the incident is underway.