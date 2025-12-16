Jharsuguda: A Special POCSO Court in Odisha on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after convicting him of sexually assaulting his minor daughter.

Additional District and Special POCSO Court Judge Puja Sadangi convicted Rohit Razak for sexually assaulting his 17-year-old daughter in July this year. Pronouncing the quantum of punishment, the court awarded him life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000. In default of payment, Razak will have to undergo an additional one year of imprisonment.

Rohit Razak, a native of the Kande area in Jharkhand, was living in a rented house with his minor daughter in the Jharsuguda Sadar area. A driver by profession, Razak allegedly raped his daughter on July 8, 2025.

Following the incident, the minor girl informed a neighbour about the ordeal and subsequently lodged a complaint at the Jharsuguda Sadar Police Station the next day.

The court delivered its verdict based on the examination of 21 documents and the statements of 16 prosecution witnesses.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide compensation of ₹10.5 lakh to the victim.