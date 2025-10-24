Kolkata: The Test Identification (TI) parade of the six arrested accused in the gang-rape of a medical student from Odisha in Durgapur of West Bengal was conducted on Friday in the presence of judicial and police officers.

During the TI parade, the survivor, who hails from Odisha, identified the principal perpetrator of the sexual assault from among the six accused. According to police sources, the young medical student also identified the remaining accused and reportedly described the roles played by each of them on the night of the crime. Officials said her statement during the TI parade will play a crucial role when charges are formally framed in court.

The horrific incident occurred on the night of October 10 in a forested area just outside the campus, sending shockwaves through the student community and drawing widespread public outrage.

Investigating officers, however, declined to reveal further details.

“The TI parade was conducted strictly as per legal provisions, following all guidelines. The entire process was video-recorded in adherence to procedure. A comprehensive report will be submitted before the court during the trial,” said an officer of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, under whose jurisdiction the crime scene and the medical institution fall.

The trial court at Durgapur had, on October 22, directed that the TI parade be held on Friday, while also rejecting the bail plea of the accused. Judges observed that such a serious offence demanded an unhindered investigation and no scope for witness tampering.

The 19-year-old medical student was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five persons in a wooded patch near the campus perimeter. Acting on her complaint, police swiftly arrested all five accused. Investigators later stated that while all were involved in the conspiracy, only one of the men physically assaulted her.

In a dramatic twist, the police also arrested the survivor’s male friend after alleged inconsistencies were noticed in his statements during successive rounds of questioning, suggesting a possible angle of betrayal or prior knowledge. The investigation is still in progress.

