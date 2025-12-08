Jajpur: On charges of accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 to extend favours in a land dispute case, Odisha Vigilance officials today apprehended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police posted at Jajpur Town Police Station.

The accused, Nanda Kishore Das, had allegedly demanded ₹10,000 from a beetle shop owner who had approached the police after his neighbour reportedly demolished his boundary wall despite a High Court–ordered land demarcation. When the complainant expressed inability to pay, the ASI allegedly reduced the demand to ₹5,000 and warned him of consequences, if the bribe was not paid.

Left with no option, the shop owner approached the Vigilance Department. Acting on the complaint, a team of Odisha Vigilance laid a trap and apprehended the ASI while he was receiving the bribe amount from the complainant. The entire ₹5,000 has been recovered and seized from his possession.

Following the trap, Vigilance teams launched simultaneous searches at three locations linked to the ASI to investigate possible possession of disproportionate assets.

The Cuttack Vigilance Police Station has registered Case No. 34 dated 07.12.2025 under Section 7 of the PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 in connection with the incident.