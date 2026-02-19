Balasore: On charges of demanding and accepting a bribe, the Odisha Vigilance has apprehended Soro Tahsildar Daitari Mallik and his associate Dayanidhi Jena.

According to Vigilance sources, Mallik and Jena were caught while accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 from a truck owner to facilitate the release of five trucks loaded with minor minerals that had been detained since February 11, 2026.

Mallik had initially demanded ₹1 lakh from the truck owner to avoid handing over the vehicles to the mining department, which could have imposed heavy penalties, and to ensure their release. However, after the truck owner expressed his inability to pay the amount, the bribe demand was allegedly reduced to ₹40,000 following negotiations.

Left with no alternative, the truck owner reported the matter to the Vigilance authorities, who subsequently laid a trap.

A Vigilance team caught Mallik red-handed while accepting the bribe through his associate Jena. The entire bribe amount of ₹40,000 was recovered and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are being conducted at three locations linked to Mallik to investigate possible disproportionate assets.

In this connection, a case has been registered at Odisha Vigilance police station in Balasore under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, against both accused.