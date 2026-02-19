Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has suspended Bipin Kumar Pradhan, Tahsildar of Padmapur in Bargarh district, following allegations of corruption, Revenue Department informed on Thursday.

Action taken following Collector’s report

The suspension was ordered based on a report submitted by the District Collector, which prompted departmental action against the officer.

Revenue Minister reiterates zero-tolerance stand

In this connection, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari reiterated that corruption of any kind will not be tolerated in the Revenue Department. He stressed that strict action would be taken against officials found indulging in corrupt practices.

Departmental instructions already issued

It may be noted that Revenue Secretary Arvind Padhee had recently issued directions to all offices under the Revenue Department to strictly follow a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, reinforcing the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Government signals firm action

The suspension underscores the state government’s resolve to curb corruption in public offices and ensure integrity in revenue administration across Odisha.