Bhubaneswar: Panic prevailed near Big Bazaar under the Kharvela Nagar police station limits on Sunday evening after a youth chased and attacked two others with a sword on a busy street.

According to sources, the incident occurred following a heated argument among staff members of a private retail outlet who were gathered near the establishment. The altercation reportedly escalated from a minor dispute into pushing and shoving.

In a sudden turn of events, the accused, identified as Aditya Pradhan, allegedly chased Ramesh Sethi and Amar Pradhan and attacked them with a sword. Both victims sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Capital Hospital for treatment.

The incident triggered panic in the locality, with residents remaining on edge for nearly an hour.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited.