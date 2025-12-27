Bhubaneswar: With just five days remaining for New Year 2026, the Commissionerate Police have intensified security measures across Bhubaneswar to ensure a safe and incident-free zero-night celebration.

15 Police Platoons Deployed at Key Locations

A total of 15 police platoons will be stationed at strategic locations in the city. All IICs of police stations under the Commissionerate have been directed to monitor activities in their respective jurisdictions, said Police Commissioner S. Dev Dutta Singh.

Zero Tolerance for Untoward Incidents

The celebrations will be conducted under strict supervision, with zero tolerance for any untoward incidents. Bars, pubs, and event organisers have been warned to strictly follow guidelines, including fire safety regulations, while events must conclude within stipulated timings.

Focus on Crowd, Traffic, and Women’s Safety

Security arrangements will remain active throughout the night, with special emphasis on crowd management, traffic regulation, prevention of drunken driving, and the safety of women attendees.

Fire Safety Inspections Completed

The Fire Services department has conducted inspections at hotels, bars, restaurants, and event venues to prevent fire mishaps. Advisories have been issued, and establishments have been instructed to comply with all safety norms.

Vigilance Required from Bar and Restaurant Owners

Owners of bars and restaurants have been asked to adopt comprehensive security measures, maintain vigilance, and immediately report any adverse situations to the authorities.

Special Arrangements for Hotels and Entertainment

Hotels hosting zero-night events have implemented additional security, including deployment of bouncers, to manage the growing tourist crowds.

Cultural programmes and performances by popular stars are scheduled, promising a lively and safe celebration. Arrangements have been made for zero-night celebration by deploying bouncers for smooth conduct of event, said Sanjay Mishra, Vice President of Empires Hotel, Bhubaneswar.