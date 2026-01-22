Kolkata: A school teacher from the Maheshtala area of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal has been arrested for allegedly molesting a Class 4 student, police said on Thursday.

The incident has triggered widespread tension among local residents, with parents gathering in large numbers to protest at the school.

The place where the incident occurred is located near Kolkata.

According to police officials, the arrest was made late Wednesday night following a written complaint lodged at the Maheshtala police station. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

School and police sources said the class four girl student went to school on Wednesday as usual. Her family alleged that the Bengali teacher called her out of the classroom on the pretext of giving her a storybook. He then allegedly took her to the second floor of the school and molested her.

After the schoolgirl returned home and told her mother about the incident, the family reached the school and staged a protest. Soon, several parents assembled outside the school premises, demanding an explanation from the school authorities.

Acting swiftly, the police arrested the accused teacher within a few hours after the official complaint was lodged.

Police sources also indicated that there had been earlier allegations of similar misconduct against the teacher.

"The accused teacher has been arrested. He will be produced before a court. The police will seek his custody for further investigation into the matter. Probe is on," said a senior officer of South 24 Parganas district police.

Following the incident, questions are being raised as to why the police did not take any action against the accused teacher earlier, despite allegations of similar misconduct against him. The alleged incident has disrupted regular academic activities at the school since Wednesday.