Rayagada: In yet another shameful incident highlighting the rise in crimes of sexual violence, a differently-abled minor girl was allegedly gang raped in Gudari area of Odisha's Rayagada district on Monday afternoon. The incident came to light after the village sarpanch and family of the survivor reported the matter to the police. Three youths have been detained in this connection.

As per preliminary reports, the minor girl, a resident of Naira village, had gone to the nearby jungle to collect firewood and was returning home when three miscreants intercepted her. They then dragged her to a secluded spot and allegedly took turns to rape her. The traumatised girl later mustered up the courage and shared the ordeal with her parents after which the latter along with the village sarpanch reached out to the local police and filed a complaint.

Sarpanch, kin approach police

Acting on the case, police initiated an immediate probe and later detained three suspects in custody. Official sources said efforts are on to track the others accused. A case has been registered.

A few weeks back, a minor girl, allegedly raped several months ago, had been rescued along with her newborn following a raid conducted by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) at a private hospital inCuttackdistrict. A Class 10 student, the 14 year-old teen had delivered a few days back. The girl had been admitted to a private hospital in Pratapnagari under Cuttack Sadar police limits on November 15 after her family noticed some unsual physical changes and suspected a pregnancy.

