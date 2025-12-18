Jajpur: Acting on a tip-off, Jajpur Police on Thursday raided a rented house in Vyasanagar town and busted a sex racket, arresting two persons, including a woman, in connection with the case.

The raid was conducted at a house taken on rent in the Umapada area, from where four women allegedly forced into the sex trade were rescued.

Police said Sumitra Mohanty of Fakipur area in Keonjhar district and Manas Jena of Kankadajhara village in Jajpur Road were arrested for their alleged involvement in running the racket. They were produced before a court later in the evening.

The rescued women have been sent to a correctional home for care and rehabilitation.

A senior police official said similar raids will be intensified in the coming days to curb such illegal activities.