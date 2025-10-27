Rourkela: In yet another crackdown, police busted a sex racket operating in the Civil Township area of Rourkela, arresting two middlemen and rescuing three women.

According to sources, the rescued women were taken to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) for medical examination and later shifted to the Sakhi Centre located on the hospital premises for care and counselling.

The police have initiated an investigation to determine how long the racket had been operating and from where the women were brought to the city for prostitution.

This is not the first such case in Rourkela. In recent months, similar rackets were busted in the Chhend, Sector-16, and Jagda areas of the city.