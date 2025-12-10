Chandili (Rayagada): In a shocking incident, a man in Rayagada district was hacked to death by his son after refusing to give him money to buy a smartphone. The crime took place yesterday night at Lalibi village under the Chandili police limits.

According to a complaint filed by Champa Kadraka, wife of the deceased Bhima Kadraka, their son Udaya had demanded money from his father to purchase a smartphone. Bhima reportedly refused, telling him he did not have such a large amount. This led to a heated argument between the two.

Later in the night, after dinner, Bhima went to a house located a few metres away from the village. Udaya allegedly followed him there with an axe and attacked him, killing him on the spot. He then dragged the body about 50 metres into a nearby field, reportedly with the intention of burying it. However, he abandoned the attempt, changed his bloodstained clothes, and walked towards the cowshed.

When Champa went in search of her husband, she found his body lying in the field. She immediately alerted villagers and filed a complaint at the Mukundpur police outpost.

Upon receiving the information, police personnel along with a forensic team reached the spot and began an investigation. The accused son was arrested following a preliminary inquiry, and the body was sent to the Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examination.