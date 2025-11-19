Rayagada: Providing an offer for overnight shelter to a couple, a youth allegedly raped the woman in Rayagada on Tuesday evening. Acting on a complaint filed by the husband, the Rayagada police have detained the accused and are questioning him.

According to reports, the couple, migrant workers, had returned to Rayagada from Tamil Nadu by train earlier in the evening. Around 8 p.m., while they were waiting at the Rayagada bus stand to travel to their village under Bandhugaon block in Koraput district, an unknown youth approached them.

The youth advised the couple not to stay at the bus stand at night, warning them of possible robbery, and offered to shelter them at his house in Coal Sahi, Rayagada town. During their conversation, the couple learned that he belonged to the same community, which made them trust his offer.

The youth first took the husband on his two-wheeler, asking the wife to wait at a nearby shop. After dropping the husband at a location, he told him he was going to buy food. When he did not return for a long time, the husband went back to the shop, only to find his wife missing. Onlookers informed him that the youth had taken her on his two-wheeler.

The husband began searching the area and soon found his wife walking back toward the shop, sobbing. She informed him that the youth had taken her to a forested area near Coal Sahi and raped her.

The couple immediately went to Rayagada Police Station and filed a complaint. The pPolice launched an investigation, detained the accused youth, and recovered a handkerchief and a cap belonging to him from the crime spot.

According to the latest reports, police have detained the accused, and the woman has been sent for medical examination.