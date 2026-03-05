Phulbani (Kandhamal): On charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl student after taking her to a science fair and exploiting her on several occasions for several months, police have arrested a school teacher in Kandhamal district.

The accused, identified as Kunu Bhoi, a teacher at the Kanibali Upper Primary School under Katringia panchayat of Gochhapada police station limits, was arrested by the police and produced before a court.

According to reports, the incident first occurred on November 21 last year when the teacher took a Class VIII girl student from his school to attend a science fair in Phulbani. The student had reportedly participated in the event by presenting a science project.

While returning from the fair in the evening, the teacher allegedly took the minor into a secluded forest area along the Phulbani–Gochhapada road and sexually assaulted her.

After the incident, the accused allegedly threatened the girl and continued to sexually exploit her. Reports suggest he forced the minor to maintain physical relations with him on several occasions, including on the school premises.

The matter came to light after the girl fell ill, prompting her mother to question her. Initially, the minor was too frightened to reveal the teacher’s name. However, after her family reassured her, she narrated the ordeal.

Following the revelation, the family lodged a written complaint at the Gochhapada police station, after which a case was registered and a probe was launched.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by BJD women’s wing leader Poonam Kanhar and Phulbani Municipality chairperson Payal Behera met Kandhamal SP Harish B.C. and urged strict action.

Following the SP’s direction, a special investigation team was formed to expedite the probe. The police eventually arrested the accused teacher and forwarded him to court.