Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough in the murder of a transgender person at Uttara Chhak, the Pipili Police on Wednesday evening apprehended the prime accused following an encounter.

The accused, identified as 26-year-old Krishna Kandi of Konark, allegedly opened fire while attempting to flee. In retaliatory action, police fired at him, injuring him in the left leg.

According to police sources, the encounter took place near the Puri–Bhubaneswar National Highway under Pipili police limits. The injured accused was initially taken for treatment and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The development comes days after a transgender person was stabbed to death on the night of February 1 near the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) area under Pipili police limits. The brutal killing had sparked fear and anxiety among members of the transgender community.

The deceased, identified as Anjali alias Sona, was a native of Salepur. She had recently moved to Bhubaneswar and joined a local transgender group.

Further investigation into the case is underway.