Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a transgender person was brutally stabbed to death near the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) area under Pipili police limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Sunday night, sparking fear and anxiety among members of the community. The cold-blooded attack took place on NH 316 at Uttara Chhak at around 9 pm. The victim, identified as Anjali alias Sona, was a native of Salepur and had come to Bhubaneswar only recently and joined the transgender group.

As per reports, Sona was walking towards CIFA when two bike-borne youths intercepted her. A heated exchange of words broke out. The argument escalated into a full-blown attack with the miscreants brandishing a knife and stabbing Sona. Eyewitnesses said she made desperate bids to escape and ran but the assailants caught up and kept stabbing her until she collapsed on the ground. However, none of the bystanders made an attempt to intervene and save her.

Moments later, after regaining consciousness, Sona informed her associates that she had been attacked. Finding Sona in a pool of blood, they rushed her to Capital Hospital in an ambulance but doctors declared her brought dead.

Past enmity suspected, probe begins

Dhauli police, on getting information, immediately arrived at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that Sona had been shifted to Uttara only two days back. While the exact motive behind the attack is still under investigation, past enmity is suspected to have triggered the violent act.

Police said they are scanning the CCTV footage of CIFA area and nearby locations to identify and track the assailants. The victim’s mobile phone has been seized, and call detail records are being analysed.

