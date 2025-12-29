Balasore: With the arrest of two persons, police have unraveled the murder of a youth whose body was found in a hotel room in Balasore.

According to police sources, the deceased, Akash Mohanta, along with his friend Ramchandra Singh, had travelled to Betanoti on a motorcycle to verify an admit card for a Home Guard recruitment examination. Later, they picked up a woman, identified as Jemamani Singh, and proceeded towards Balasore town.

During the journey, the trio reportedly consumed alcohol and subsequently checked into a hotel at around 9 pm on December 25. After booking Room No. 502, Akash reportedly stepped out to purchase more liquor, leaving Ramchandra and Jemamani in the room.

An altercation later broke out after Akash returned to the hotel room and demanded to have sex with Jemamani. Following this, Ramchandra allegedly strangulated Akash with the assistance of Jemamani, who reportedly helped restrain the victim.

After the incident, both accused remained in the hotel room overnight. In the early hours of December 26, Jemamani reportedly fled the hotel through a rear exit, while Ramchandra left the premises around noon.

At around 3 pm, a hotel staff member noticed the door of Room No. 502 was partially open. Upon checking inside, the staff found a body lying on the bed and immediately informed the police.

Police personnel reached the spot, sealed the room, and sent the body for post-mortem examination. A detailed investigation was launched into the incident.

The prime accused, Ramchandra Singh, was arrested from his native village Dantiamunha, while the woman accused, Jemamani Singh, was apprehended from Jaraka in Jajpur district.