Balasore: The body of a youth found in a hotel room at Bhaskargunj Chhak in Balasore town has put the deceased’s friend and an unidentified woman under police suspicion.

According to reports, Akash Mohanta of the Betanoti area arrived at the hotel around 9 pm on December 25 along with his friend Ram and a woman. The trio booked a triple-bed room, Room No. 502, telling hotel staff they had come to appear for a competitive examination.

At around 3 pm on Friday, a hotel staff member noticed that the door of Room No. 502 was partially open. On peeping inside, the staff found a body lying on the bed and immediately alerted the police. Police personnel rushed to the spot and sealed the room.

Today, the body was sent for postmortem in the presence of the deceased’s family members. A forensic team also visited the hotel and began an investigation.

Family members said Akash had left home stating he and his friend Ram were going to Betanoti to collect an admit card. Later, he informed his wife, Jayanti Sahu, over the phone that he was standing in a long queue to obtain the admit card. After that, his mobile phone became unreachable.

The motorcycle used by Akash and Ram to reach the hotel was found parked on the premises. Akash had been married for four years.

Suspecting the involvement of Ram in Akash’s death, police have detained the deceased’s friend for questioning. Further investigation is underway.