Bhubaneswar: In connection with the recovery of a youth’s body in the Chandaka area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the Commissionerate Police has detained two individuals.

ACP Zone-6, Sonali Singh Parmar, informed the detained youths were reportedly with the deceased just a few hours before his death. They are currently being questioned to ascertain the sequence of events.

A case has been registered, and a detailed investigation has been launched. Police are examining all possible angles, including how the deceased reached the secluded spot where the body was found. Officers are also probing the recovery of a two-wheeler discovered on the other side of the road, nearly 500 metres from the location of the body.

Earlier in the day, locals in the Godibari area spotted the body and alerted the police.

Sources said the deceased was employed at a nearby tent house.