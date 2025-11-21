Konark: Panic gripped villagers after charred body of an unidentified youth was found in a field in Konark in Odisha's Puri district today.

The incident was reported in Raitisahi Balidokan within Konark police limits. Though it is still unknown as to how the boy died, speculations are rife that he was possibly murdered and then set on fire by miscreants.

As per reports, local residents spotted the youth's burnt body early in the morning while crossing the field. They immediately alerted the police who arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation. The intensity of the burns was so severe that it was difficult to establish the identity of the deceased. It is suspected that the youth was murdered at a different location and then dumped after being set on fire in another place to destroy evidence.

Police begin probe

Official sources said the body has been seized and sent for post-mortem. Probe has begun to ascertain the deceased's identity and circumstances leading to his death. Investigation has started to establish the turn of events leading to the incident. A forensic team is also arriving to examine the evidence. Prima facie evidence suggests the boy was killed as there are blood stains near the body," they said.

Meeanwhile, villagers gathered at the spot and demanded justice for the family of the deceased. They also called for stricter policing in the area to prevent such crimes in future.

Also read: 13 handicraft shops near Konark Sun Temple reduced to ashes in major fire mishap