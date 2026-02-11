Berhampur: Odisha’s Excise officials on Wednesday seized 92 kilograms of hemp being smuggled from Gajapati to Mumbai and arrested two persons in this connection.

The contraband was recovered from a luxury four-wheeler bearing a fake registration number during a raid conducted near Berhampur First Gate.

According to officials, the accused had procured the hemp from Gajapati district and were transporting it towards Mumbai when they were intercepted during a routine vehicle check. Upon frisking and inspection of the vehicle, the Excise team recovered the contraband concealed inside.

Two mobile phones were also seized from the possession of the accused.

Deputy Superintendent of Excise Shrutikant Rout said smugglers are increasingly adopting new tactics, including the use of fake vehicle registration numbers, to evade Excise and police officials.