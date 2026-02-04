Udala: In a major crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Special Squad busted a cannabis smuggling operation in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, where traffickers hid cannabis beneath a load of cabbage to avoid detection. A pickup vehicle carrying the contraband was escorted by a Scorpio SUV. After overnight surveillance, the NCB intercepted the vehicles near Kaptipada and seized 23 bags of cannabis, estimated to be worth over ₹1 crore.

As per reports, the cannabis was being transported from the Keonjhar region to Baripada via Kaptipada. On getting tip-off, the team laid a trap near the Bharadachhak area of Nuasahi, which comes under Kaptipada police station limits. They intercepted the pickup vehicle near Nuasahi Bharada Chhak and also stopped the Scorpio vehicle that was providing protection to the consignment. Upon search, it was found that the smugglers had hidden the cannabis bags at the bottom of a pickup vehicle and loaded cabbage on top to evade detection.

Five detained, two on the run

Official sources said five persons have been detained and are being questioned. However, it is reported that two members of the cannabis trafficking gang managed to flee from the spot. According to the NCB, the value of the seized cannabis is estimated to exceed ₹1 crore. Further investigation is underway to determine the source, destination, and possible interstate links of the racket.

