Anandpur (Keonjhar): Cracking the murder of a contractor in the Ghasipura area of Keonjhar district on February 20, police have arrested three persons, including a maternal uncle and his two nephews in connection with the crime..

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly killed contractor Bipin Parida of Dihasahi village after he refused to give them money to buy liquor.

Sharing details of the case, Anandpur SDPO Kamala Kumar Panda said on the night of February 20, a group of villagers approached Parida demanding money. When he refused, they allegedly attacked him with sticks, resulting in his death.

After the incident, the accused persons went into hiding.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s son, Khageswara, the Ghasipura police launched a probe and apprehended the three accused. One was arrested from Jajpur, while the two nephews were nabbed from Balasore district. All three hail from Dihasahi village, police said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.