Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police have cracked the murder case of 32-year-old Soumya Ranjan Jena, who was shot dead during a feast at Nuapada Press Colony under Madhupatana police limits in Cuttack. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the crime, Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo informed today.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when Soumya and his friends had gathered at an abandoned government quarter for a feast. What began as a feast turned violent following a heated argument between Soumya and Utkal Keshari Pashayet. The two reportedly exchanged sharp remarks during the feast.

Police said that following the argument, Utkal Keshari Pashayet allegedly opened fire at Soumya from close range. The bullet hit Soumya between the chest and stomach. He was first rushed to a private hospital by two of his friends and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

During the investigation, police found that after the shooting, the accused tried to mislead investigators by shifting the blame to Nadu alias Abhijit Mohanty. They allegedly planned to project him as the main accused and helped him escape with the firearm in an attempt to destroy evidence and confuse the police.

However, the case took a significant turn after police apprehended Nadu from Bhubaneswar along with the weapon used in the crime. His interrogation helped police uncover the sequence of events and identify the main accused.

The police have arrested Utkal Keshari Pashayet for allegedly firing the fatal shot. Three others, Priyabrata Tripathy, Himanshu Sekhar Nayak and Rudra Prasad Chand, have been arrested for allegedly supplying the firearm, hiding the weapon, helping the accused escape and attempting to destroy evidence.

Further investigation into the case is underway.