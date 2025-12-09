Koraput: On charges of demanding and accepting bribe ₹20,000 to process issuance of a work order, Odisha Vigilance officials today apprehended an Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operator (ADEO) in Koraput district.

The accused, Amarbar Mallick, posted at Badaput GP under Boipariguda Block, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from a contractor. The bribe was allegedly demanded for processing the file and preparing documents required to issue a work order for the “Ghat Cutting work from Mirchimala to Goilkhari” under the MGNREGS.

Despite approval from the competent authority, Mallick had reportedly withheld the work order and insisted on the bribe amount before processing it. The contractor, unable to meet the demand, finally approached Odisha Vigilance.

Acting on the complaint, a Vigilance team laid a trap and caught Mallick while accepting the bribe. The entire bribe amount was recovered from his possession and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are being conducted at two locations linked to Mallick on suspicion of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Koraput Vigilance Police Station has registered Case No. 38/2025 under Section 7 of the PC (Amendment) Act, 2018. Further investigation is underway.