Khordha: A web channel journalist and his accomplice were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling cannabis from Kandhamal district.

Acting on a tip-off, Khordha Excise officials intercepted a vehicle at Sarua Bazaar and conducted a search. During the operation, officials recovered 23 kg of cannabis along with three mobile phones, a camera, a boom microphone and an identity card. The vehicle used for transportation was also seized.

The arrested journalist has been identified as Pratap Digal. Both Digal and his accomplice, who hail from Kandhamal, were reportedly involved in similar smuggling activities earlier, said official sources.

In a separate operation near the Malipada flyover on NH-16, Excise officials seized another 22 kg of cannabis, along with a mobile phone, from a Toyota vehicle. The person involved in the smuggling was arrested and the vehicle was seized.

Further investigation is underway.