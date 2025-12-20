Paralakhemundi: Odisha Police seized 26 kg of cannabis and arrested two drug peddlers in Gajapati district, officials said on Saturday.

Accused persons from Madhya Pradesh

The arrested persons have been identified as Vikash Kathuas and Ritu Meena, both residents of Madhya Pradesh.

Cannabis being transported to Madhya Pradesh

According to police sources, the accused were transporting the contraband in a car from the Nalaghat locality with the intention of supplying it to Madhya Pradesh.

Tip-off leads to seizure

Acting on a specific tip-off, personnel of Adava Police Station intercepted the vehicle near Nalaghat village and recovered 26 kg of cannabis from the possession of the two accused.

Case registered under relevant sections

Police confirmed that the seized cannabis was being illegally trafficked. A case has been registered at Adava Police Station, and further investigation is underway, the Adava Police IIC said.