Sundargarh: A minor boy has been sent to a juvenile home (Bal Sudhar Grah) following the alleged sexual assault of a female student in the Raiboga area of Odisha’s Sundargarh district. Local police confirmed the legal proceedings on Friday.

Details of the Incident

According to police reports, the two individuals were known to each other. The incident allegedly occurred in August of this year when the accused visited the victim's home while she was alone. Following the assault, the minor reportedly fled the scene after issuing threats to the victim to ensure her silence.

Medical Emergency and Pregnancy Discovery

The matter came to light on December 22, after the victim attempted suicide by consuming pills upon discovering she was pregnant. Her family rushed her to a hospital in Rajgangpur for emergency treatment. During the medical examination, doctors confirmed the pregnancy, leading to the disclosure of the assault.

Legal Action and POCSO Charges

On December 23, the victim's family filed a formal written complaint at the Raiboga Police Station. Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Prahllad Pradhan confirmed that a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The accused underwent a medical examination and was produced before the Juvenile court. Following the court appearance, he was remanded to a juvenile home," stated IIC Pradhan.