Bhubaneswar: A broad daylight attack on a woman food stall vendor in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday has raised serious safety concerns among residents after she was allegedly chased with a sword for refusing to pay extortion money.

According to reports, the woman had set up her food stall in front of the BSNL office near IG Park. At around noon, a miscreant reportedly arrived at the stall and demanded ₹100 as daily payment. When the vendor refused, he allegedly abused her verbally and chased her with a sword.

The woman managed to escape and take shelter, narrowly saving her life. Hearing the commotion, local residents rushed to the spot, prompting an accomplice of the accused to help him flee the scene.

Following the incident, residents questioned how such an attack could take place in a highly sensitive area of the state capital in broad daylight, and demanded stronger police presence and action against the accused.