Puri: A youth was allegedly killed following an altercation near Swargadwar in Odisha's Puri late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjan Kumar Das, a resident of Apanda village under Banta police limits in Bhadrak district. He had come to Swargadwar along with relatives to attend the last rites of a relative.

Altercation turns fatal

After completing the funeral rituals, Ranjan was leaving the Swargadwar area when a heated argument broke out with another youth. Following the altercation, the accused allegedly attacked Ranjan with a knife, slashing his neck. Ranjan died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Another youth injured

The attacker also assaulted another youth who was accompanying the deceased. The injured has been identified as Manas Ranjan Nayak. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.

Police begin investigation

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and started an investigation. Efforts are on to identify and trace the accused. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.