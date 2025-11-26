Jamankira (Sambalpur): After a woman did not immediately respond to her husband’s demand to serve food, she was allegedly killed by the man in Palokhaman village under Jamankira police limits.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the woman, Mamata Majhi, was speaking on her mobile phone. During this time, her husband, Shreekar Majhi, arrived home and asked her to serve food. When Mamata continued her phone conversation, Shreekar reportedly went to the kitchen, picked up an iron blow pipe, and struck her on the head, killing her on the spot.

Despite the incident occurring in the evening, neighbours remained unaware. On Wednesday morning, when Mamata did not step out of the house, villagers questioned Shreekar regarding her whereabouts. He then confessed to having killed his wife.

After being informed, Jamankira Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

A murder case has been registered, and the accused has been taken into police custody.