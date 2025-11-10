Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Monday detained the prime accused, Shiba Pradhan, in connection with the murder of AIIMS Bhubaneswar employee Sudhanshu Khuntia.

According to reports, the Khandagiri Police nabbed Shiba along with the firearm used in the crime. He was being interrogated to uncover more details about the conspiracy behind the murder.

Background

The incident took place on October 13, when Sudhanshu, who worked as a lab assistant at AIIMS Bhubaneswar through an outsourcing agency, was shot dead while returning home after his night shift. Preliminary investigation revealed that the murder stemmed from a land dispute.

Earlier, police had arrested four accused, Sukant Pradhan, Shubhendu Pradhan, Rajesh Khuntia, and Subrat Sahu, for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Following the murder, Shiba absconded. Sudhanshu’s family had approached the Police Commissioner demanding his immediate arrest.

After weeks of search, the police successfully tracked down and detained Shiba.