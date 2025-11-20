Cuttack: On charges of cheating people by falsely identifying himself as a Joint Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Commissionerate Police arrested a youth.

The accused, Arjun Panigrahi of Machala village in Keonjhar district, had reportedly been duping job aspirants and government employees by promising employment and favourable postings. Following his arrest, the Cuttack Sadar Police seized an identity card showing him as the Editor of a web media channel, along with ₹38,000 in cash, a mobile phone, and multiple bank passbooks.

According to Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, preliminary investigation indicates Panigrahi has cheated several people, and the involvement of a larger job fraud racket is being probed.

Complaint lodged at Cuttack Sadar PS

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by job aspirant Samir Sahu of the Cuttack Sadar area. Sahu alleged Panigrahi had taken ₹75,000 from him with the promise of securing a job. When Panigrahi failed to fulfil the promise, Sahu demanded a refund. The accused returned ₹20,000 but continued to evade repayment of the remaining amount, prompting Sahu to approach the police.

The DCP said the investigation is underway in all possible directions to determine whether more individuals were involved in the fraudulent activities.