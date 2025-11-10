Bhubaneswar: The state government has sounded high alert across Odisha in the wake of a massive explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi today. At least 10 people were killed and over two dozen others were injured in the explosion, media reports said.

The state government has asked the Odisha Police to step up security as well as surveillance in the capital city of Bhubaneswar and the holy town of Puri among other places.

Security tightened at Puri Jagannath temple

Security has been tightened in and around Jagannath temple, at the Grand Road, on the beach, Puri bus stand and railway station in the wake of Red Fort blast, said Puri SP Prateek Singh.

The Inspector In-Charges (IICs) of all police stations at Puri have been asked to intensify patrolling to prevent any untoward incident, he added.

Personnel of Anti-Terrorist Squad deployed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

“High alert has been sounded in the capital city of Bhubaneswar following the Delhi blast. Security has been beefed up at Bhubaneswar railway station and Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). The cops have been asked to intensify checking at all entry and exit points,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.

In addition to this, the Commissionerate Police has deployed personnel of Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in the capital city as well as in Cuttack. The police officials have been asked to conduct searches in hotels and keep tab on suspicious elements, said twin city Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh.

High alert at Hirakud dam in Sambalpur

The authorities, meanwhile, have stepped up security at Hirakud dam on Mahanadi river at Burla in Sambalpur. The police officials have been asked to take the necessary steps to ensure security at all critical installations in Sambalpur, said SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo.

It is worth mentioning here that the explosion took place near the Red Fort in Delhi at around 6.52 pm. A slow-moving car reportedly halted near the Gate no. 1 of Red Fort and exploded suddenly.

The car was completely gutted in the explosion and the fire spread to several other vehicles, causing extensive damage.