Sundargarh: On charge of killing his widowed aunt on suspicion of practising sorcery, police have arrested a youth in Kutra area of Sundargarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Sarojini Ekka. According to police, she and her family had been facing allegations and disputes with villagers over suspected sorcery.

Unable to cope with the situation and driven by suspicion, her nephew allegedly murdered her, police said.

Following a complaint, the Kutra police reached the spot and recovered the body, which was later sent for post-mortem examination. A forensic team was engaged, and an investigation was launched.

During the probe, the nephew was detained on suspicion and questioned. He later confessed to the crime, police said.

The accused has been forwarded to court, and further investigation is underway.