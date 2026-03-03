Mumbai: Jio Platforms Limited on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dan Bailey as its new President, as the company prepares to expand its business beyond India.

He will lead the company’s international business initiatives and will be based in London.

Dan Bailey will report to Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited. He will also join the Executive Committee of Jio Platforms and contribute to the company’s broader strategy.

Bailey brings more than 35 years of experience in consulting and investment banking.

During his career, he has held senior leadership roles at global financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley, HSBC, and Schroders/Citi.

Most recently, he served as Chairman of Deutsche Bank’s well-known telecom, media and technology (TMT) practice.

Over the years, he has advised some of the world’s largest companies and investors on major telecom deals and other important transactions.

The appointment comes at a time when Jio is looking to grow its presence in global markets.

At its recent annual general meeting, the company said its next phase of growth would extend beyond India.

Over the past decade, Jio has built digital platforms and technologies that have transformed connectivity and access for more than a billion people in the country.

The company now plans to take these capabilities to international markets with a clear strategy and roadmap.

Welcoming Bailey to the company, Akash Ambani said he has been a trusted advisor to Jio for many years and has played an important role in its growth journey.

“He has spent his career at the centre of the global telecom and technology ecosystem and brings deep relationships, strategic insights, and a strong understanding of the industry's complexity,” he added.

Bailey said he has long admired what Jio has achieved in India, especially the scale and speed at which it has grown and the impact it has had on people’s lives.

“I am delighted to be joining Akash and the team and cannot wait to get started," Bailey added.