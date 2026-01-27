Mumbai: Superstar singer Arijit Singh has shocked fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing. The singer in a social media note, has revealed that he will no longer take up any new assignments as a playback vocalist.

He wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

The singer also thanked his listeners for their unwavering love and support over the years and calling his journey as a playback singer “wonderful”.

Talking about Arijit Singh, the singer over the last decade, went onto become one of the most influential voices of contemporary Hindi cinema. Singh had made his Bollywood playback debut with Raabta from Agent Vinod in 2012, composed by Pritam. However, it was the superhit song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 released in 2013, that actually catapulted him to superstardom and established him as the most beloved voice, especially for romance in Hindi films.

Over the years, the superstar singer has delivered a string of chart-topping songs across genres, including Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Gerua, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kesariya, Phir Le Aaya Dil, Khairiyat and Shayad, among many other hits.

The singer, a few years ago, had made headlines for his fallout with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, following which Arijit did not sing for many of Salman Khan films for a lot many years. The matter was later resolved amicably, and Arijit went onto lend his voice to songs in Salman Khan starrers like Tiger 3.

The singer along with Hindi songs has also sung for Bengali, Assamese movies and albums.

For the uninitiated, Arijit began his musical journey as a contestant on the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005.

Known for keeping a low profile, the singer leads an extremely quiet personal life with his wife Koel Roy and their children.