Mumbai: Producer and music mogul Bhushan Kumar has revealed the reason behind the film using a different version of the iconic song ‘Sandese Aate Hain’.

He attended a special event for the film on Tuesday in the city, and said that ‘Border 2’ caters to a different battle within the context of the India–Pakistan war in 1971.

He told the media, “This was already in our mind that we have to keep ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ in the film, and the lyrics of the song have been changed as per the situation because the story that we are showing is not the remake of ‘Border’. The story is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war. It’s a different battle from the war, and tells other soldiers' story. We have told the stories of their lives. The lyrics were based on that so that's why we got the lyrics from Manoj Muntashir”.

‘Border 2’ is positioned as a sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’, which depicted the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India–Pakistan war. The sequel has been officially announced and is being developed as a large-scale patriotic drama, aiming to revisit the tone and military focus that made the original film a cultural landmark.

‘Border 2’ follows the story of the Battle of Basantar. It was one of the vital battles fought as part of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 in the western sector of India. The Indian troops won a hard-fought battle that secured this area in the Punjab and Jammu sector.

The film is directed by Anurag Singh, known for ‘Kesari’, suggesting a treatment that combines battlefield realism with character-driven storytelling.

Production responsibilities are said to be shared by J. P. Dutta’s banner along with major studio backing, indicating a significantly higher budget and contemporary production values.