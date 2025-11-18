Bhubaneswar: Popular Ollywood playback singer Humane Sagar, who had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar for multiple health complications, passed away on Monday evening. His death has caused a wave of grief across Odisha as his voice had earned him a devoted fan base.

Humane Sagar’s rise in the Odia music industry was nothing short of remarkable. Born in Titlagarh, Balangir district, in 1990 to a family of musicians, he grew up surrounded by music. Both his parents were singers, and his grandfather was a music director. Yet, his career was built through his own efforts. He began learning music in Class III.

Before music took over, Humane Sagar was known as a bright student. He pursued MBBS at VIMSAR, Burla. But during his first year, he left medical studies to fully commit to music, a decision that eventually turned him into one of Odisha’s most popular singers.

Ollywood Debut

His breakthrough came in 2012 when he won Season 2 of the Voice of Odisha reality show. From there, he stepped into Ollywood with the title track of Ishq Tu Hi Tu in 2015 under the composition of Abhijit Majumdar. The song became a major hit and launched him into mainstream stardom. Soon, he delivered a series of popular tracks such as Tate Gaai Dele, Malka Malka, Dheere Dheere Bhala Paigali, Sabu Najara Lage Prema Najara, Sun Zara, Bhabiba Agaru Pakhare Thibi, and Prema Tora Badmaas, earning him a massive youth following.

Humane Sagar sang for two CMs

Humane Sagar wasn’t just a voice for films. He also became part of Odisha’s political soundscape. Ahead of the 2019 elections, his song Hey Naveen Babu Ame Tama Fan became widely popular. More recently, he lent his voice to People’s CM Mohan song, dedicated to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, which was released by the CM himself on May 4, 2025.

Got married in 2017

After starting his career in Cuttack, he eventually settled in CDA with his family. Humane met singer Shreya Mishra during Voice of Odisha reality show, and the two married in 2017. They have a daughter.

November 17, a dark date for Odia music industry

His death on November 17 has added a painful coincidence to the Odia music industry. The same date in 2002 marked the demise of legendary musician Akshaya Mohanty. While Mohanty left at the age of 68, Humane Sagar was young and at the peak of his success.