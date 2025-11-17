Bhubaneswar: Popular Ollywood playback singer Humane Sagar, who had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar for multiple health complications, passed away today evening. This was informed by the authorities of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Sagar was 36.

The hospital authorities confirmed that Sagar breathed his last at 9:08 p.m. today.

Sagar was admitted to the hospital on November 14 following a rapid deterioration in his health. During the initial evaluation, doctors diagnosed him with multiorgan dysfunction syndrome, chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia, and dilated cardiomyopathy with severe left ventricular systolic dysfunction.

Despite being placed on ventilator support and receiving intensive care, his condition continued to worsen, leading to his demise.

The news has deeply shocked Odisha’s music and film fraternity, where Humane Sagar was celebrated for his powerful voice and numerous hit songs.

Sagar rose to fame after winning the reality show ‘Voice of Odisha’ in 2012. He made his Ollywood playback debut in 2015 with the title track of the film ‘Ishq Tu Hi Tu’.

Over the years, he lent his voice to several hit Odia music albums, including ‘Tuma Otha Tale’, ‘Niswasa’, ‘Bekhudee’, and ‘Chehera’. He also ventured into Hindi music with his album ‘Mera Yeh Jahan’.

Condoling the death of Humane Sagar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the playback singer’s passing is an irreparable loss to the Odia music and film industries. In a post on X, the Chief Minister offered prayers for the departed soul and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.