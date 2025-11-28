Bhubanneswar: The challenges of the Odia film industry took centre stage at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa as Odisha actor Manoj Mishra raised the issue of the state’s shrinking cinema infrastructure during an interaction with Bollywood star Aamir Khan.

Mishra told Khan that the shortage of functional theatres in the state has forced filmmakers to screen their work in villages. Citing his recent film 'Mindgame', he said he had to release it in rural pockets because there were no operational halls available in many towns.

He said Odisha has no shortage of talented actors, directors and technicians, yet Odia films struggle to find a wider market. Mishra noted that just as Aamir Khan had shown interest in promoting Indian entries at the Oscars, Odia artistes also hope to take their films to global platforms, but often feel they lack support.

Sharing his experience of screening films in tough conditions, Mishra said that when audiences sit through a movie in halls without air conditioners or fans, it shows that the content is strong.

He added that support from established figures like Aamir Khan could help independent filmmakers grow and allow Indian films to flourish not only at festivals but also in the market.

Aamir Khan's reaction

Responding to the concerns, Aamir Khan said the issue has been taken up at the national level. He said the Government of India is examining the matter, and developing cinema halls across states would significantly boost the industry.

The exchange brought attention to long-pending concerns within the Odia film sector, with experts pointing to the lack of screens and limited release opportunities as key hurdles to growth.