Bhubaneswar: The row involving Ollywood director Bobby Islam and actor Manoj Mishra became uglier today as the former accused the latter of trying to attack him at the DCP office in Bhubaneswar, today.

The incident took place when several Ollywood directors and Mishra reached the DCP office as police had asked them to appear there to resolve the issue.

However, high drama unfolded near the office as a heated exchange of words erupted between Mishra and Bobby.

As Mishra went towards Bobby in a violent manner, a police official was seen trying to stop and pacify the actor.

"Manoj tried to attack me in the presence of Chandrasekharpur police station IIC. Though he later apologised, I am frightened and don't feel safe. I will file a complaint in this regard at the Saheed Nagar police station," said Bobby Islam.

Ollywood director Jyoti Das, who had also gone to the DCP office, said, "Manoj Mishra has been criticizing my films and other Odia films intentionally. He today tried to attack me in the presence of cops."

Notably, Mishra has been opposing an upcoming Odia film namely 'Randi Pua Ananta', saying that the title of the movie is objectionable and vulgar.

